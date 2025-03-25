Man to be charged for injuring police officer during arrest in Woodlands

A 38-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (March 25) for his suspected involvement in causing hurt to a police officer while arresting him.

In a media release on Monday, the police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 569A Champions Way at 4.10am on the same day.

When officers from Woodlands Police Division were attending to the dispute, the man charged towards an officer and was arrested.

During the arrest, the man headbutted the officer, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The man will be charged with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty, and faces a jail term of up to seven years, and a fine, or caning.

Investigations are ongoing.

