Man to be charged for posing as renovation contractor, cheating victim of over $86k

A 41-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (July 18) for cheating.

He had allegedly cheated a victim of more than $86,000 by pretending to be affiliated with a renovation company, the police stated in a statement on Friday night.

Police said they received a report on July 3 in which the victim alleged that a man had failed to carry out renovation works after receiving payment.

The victim subsequently discovered that the man was not a staff of the renovation company he claimed to be from after realising that works were not completed.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the 41-year-old through ground enquiries and arrested him.

He is believed to be involved in other cheating cases involving a similar modus operandi.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police also advised members of the public to exercise due diligence when engaging renovation companies or contractors.

"Always verify the credentials of the company and its representatives and avoid making large payments before work commences," the police said.

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