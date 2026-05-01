Man in Bedok laments not being able to claim body of longtime partner as not legally married

A man living in Bedok is heartbroken at not being able to claim the body of his partner and arrange her funeral as they were not legally married.

On April 29, the police shared in a news release that they are looking for the next-of-kin of an unidentified woman in her 60s believed to be known as Tan Ah May. She died on April 15.

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News visited her residence at Block 556 Bedok North Street 3 and discovered that she had lived with a man surnamed Lv for over 30 years.

Neighbours told reporters that Lv and Tan referred to each other as husband and wife, and were a loving couple who never fought. However, as they were not married, Lv cannot claim the 68-year-old's body and arrange for her funeral.

Lv, 67, broke down in tears thinking of his longtime partner's body being unclaimed.

"She's still inside [the mortuary] and no one can claim her," he said to reporters. "She was very sensitive to the cold and I hope we can help get her out quickly so she can leave this world with dignity."

Lv said that he and Tan had been chatting until 2am the day of her death and nothing had seemed amiss.

But when he woke up in the morning, Lv found out that his partner, who was an early riser, was still in bed.

"It was a little after 7 am and she hadn't gotten up yet. I then realised that she wasn't responding, so I quickly called an ambulance," he said.

Lv told the Chinese daily that Tan had been born in Indonesia and moved to Singapore a long time ago. She had no relatives here and the couple had lived together for over three decades.

She initially worked odd jobs but couldn't handle heavy labour due to her weak heart.

The police are appealing for Tan's next-of-kin to come forward.

Anyone with information is requested to call their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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drimac@asiaone.com