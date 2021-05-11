Man begs for mercy after he was caught taking upskirt photos of woman at HarbourFront MRT station

A man thought he could get away with taking upskirt shots of a woman, but he didn't realise that passers-by were keeping an eye on him.

The victim shared her experience on Facebook, saying the incident took place on May 7 morning when she was taking the escalator at HarbourFront MRT station's Exit C.

Then, a passer-by tapped her on the shoulder, asking if she knew the man standing behind her.

"I said I didn't," she wrote.

She didn't notice that the man, who was wearing a red shirt, had been sneakily taking her photos while they were riding the escalator.

Hearing her answer, the passer-by proceeded to grab the man who tried to escape. Two other passers-by also sprang into action and helped to pin the fleeing man.

The trio restrained him and waited until the police arrived at the scene and arrested the 37-year-old man for voyeurism.

In the now-deleted post, the woman thanked the passers-by for their help, and also shared a photo of the suspect on his knees as he pleaded for mercy.

"He tried to escape and only knelt down after getting caught. What's the use of kneeling like this?" she asked.



Police investigations are ongoing.



