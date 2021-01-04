Man blames himself for not being able to save brother who died in KJE accident

He climbed out of the wreckage but was unable to save his older brother who was still trapped in the car.

Then, the latter lost consciousness and died right before his eyes.

In the early hours of Saturday (Jan 2), a pair of brothers got involved in an accident as they travelled along the Kranji Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.

Their Toyota MPV is believed to have crashed into the railings, which made it overturn on a grass slope on the side of the road.

The crash killed the 28-year-old driver.

Their stepfather spoke to Lianhe Zaobao at the morgue, saying that he had gone on a fishing trip with them that night.

But less than 10 minutes after they sent him home, he received a call from his younger stepson — whom he said is a firefighter — telling him that they had gotten into a car accident.

"When I rushed there, I saw him trying to save his older brother who was trapped in the wreckage."

But the older brother soon lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The 26-year-old was subsequently taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said.

A family friend told the Chinese daily: "He blames himself for not being able to save his brother. Their family members cannot come to terms with his death."

Police investigations are on-going.

