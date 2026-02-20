Man, 45, found dead in CNY bazaar tent outside Sheng Siong supermarket in Tampines

A 45-year-old man was found dead in Tampines on Feb 17, inside a Chinese New Year bazaar tent set up outside a Sheng Siong supermarket.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and said that they were alerted at about 8.50am to a case of unnatural death at Block 506 Tampines Central 1.

A coffee shop employee, identified as 64-year-old Liao, told Shin Min Daily News that he was passing by the supermarket at about 9am when he saw that police had cordoned off the front of the supermarket.

When reporters got to the scene, police had covered the body with a white cloth, with the Chinese New Year goods display area still sealed off to the public.

Sidaya (transliteration), 31, who works at a nearby grocery store, told the Chinese evening daily that she saw the man at around 8am, lying on the ground with his arms and legs outstretched as though asleep.

Sidaya said that staff from Sheng Siong supermarket had tried to wake the man but he did not respond, so they called the police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force parademic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

