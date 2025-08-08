Man brandishes knife at car along Jalan Besar road; arrested for suspected drug-related offences

A man was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 5) after he brandished a knife at a vehicle in Jalan Besar.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared to Stomp shows the man walking on the left-most lane of Jalan Besar Road and towards the car.

He stands in front of the vehicle before making a gesture and moving back to stand on the main road. A car occupant is heard saying that the man has a knife.

As the vehicle slowly reverses, the man lunges forward with a knife in his right hand in an apparent attempt to jump the car bonnet.

Unintelligible shouts are heard as the man stops briefly before approaching the reversing car again. Then, a man claiming to be from the police is heard asking the car occupants what happened.

The driver, named Nay Zar, told Stomp he was thankful that the police were in the car behind him.

"In the end, I realised that he wanted to disturb whatever car, so he left his bag in front of Sim Lim Tower and walked against traffic on the main road," he reportedly said.

"I want to say thanks to the police who came in and helped."

The police confirmed to AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Norris Road at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old man was detained and found to be carrying a knife, a corkscrew and suspected drug utensils.

He was arrested for possession of offensive weapons and suspected drug-related offences, which have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

