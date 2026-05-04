Man allegedly breaks car windows in Bukit Batok and Tengah, steals $100 and paper receipts

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of mischief and theft cases involving several cars in Bukit Batok and Tengah.

Police said in a news release on Monday (May 4) night that they received several reports of side windows of cars being shattered on Sunday.

They did not specify the number of cars allegedly damaged by the man as investigations are ongoing.

According to the police, he allegedly stole items including cash amounting to $100 and paper receipts from one of the cars.

He was identified and arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division within 13 hours of the first report being made, through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of theft — an offence which carries a penalty of three years' jail, a fine, or both.

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