Man calls police after Bedok vendor with knife challenges him over $5 durian

A 65-year-old man was allegedly threatened with a knife by a durian stall vendor after he claimed the durians he bought were spoilt.

The man, who wished to be known as Xie, told Shin Min Daily News that he visited the stall at Block 205, Bedok North Street 1, on Saturday (Dec 27) to buy a $5 durian.

However, upon opening the fruit to eat it on the spot, Xie noticed that it was unripe or spoilt.

When he approached the stall owner to request a replacement, the vendor refused, saying the fruit had already been opened and that such quality was typical for that variety.

Xie then asked for a refund, but one of the vendors handed him a mobile phone, instructing him to call the police.

He added that the vendor was carrying a knife and displaying clearly provocative body language. Xie then walked away and contacted the police, who arrived shortly afterwards, reported the Chinese daily.

Speaking to Shin Min reporters, the man in charge of the durian stall, Cai Mingyou (transliteration), said he was aware of the incident and explained that durian flesh can come in different colors, including yellow, white, and red.

He added that Xie had purchased a white-fleshed durian, which did not meet his expectations, and pointed out that any spoilt durians would be replaced for customers.

Police called over separate incident

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the stall on Dec 28, two police officers were seen speaking with a woman.

During the conversation, one officer was apparently speaking with a stall employee when another staff member suddenly appeared, claiming they would stand by to confront the woman.

The female customer, who wished to be known only as Mei, 23, told reporters that she had bought $8 worth of durians from the stall and paid an additional $1 for packaging.

She returned shortly afterwards to request that the durians be wrapped in plastic, which reportedly angered the staff.

"That employee started swearing and kept cursing at me. I just came to patronise your durian stall, and I don't understand why I have to be insulted like this," Mei said, adding that the staff's rude behaviour prompted her to call the police.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Cai said that the employee was simply chatting with colleagues and did not expect the interaction to be misunderstood.

"If there is any evidence, then we need to provide it. Everyone is just stating their own opinions, and we cannot accept any malicious criticism," he added.

[[nid:725418]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com