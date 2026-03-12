Man caught on CCTV allegedly stealing bicycle worth $1,500 outside Yishun flat

A bicycle owner was shocked after discovering from CCTV footage that his bike, valued at around $1,500, had been stolen from outside his home in Yishun.

A video of the theft, which unfolded over several hours, was shared on the owner's Instagram page on Wednesday (March 11).

In the video captured at 7.22pm on Tuesday (March 10) according to the timestamp, a man in a cap and black long-sleeved T-shirt can be seen exiting a lift and walking along the corridor.

He then appears to inspect the bicycles parked at the side of the corridor before leaving the area.

Another frame captured at 2.06am on Wednesday showed a man clad in a black hoodie slowly approaching the area before cutting the bike lock and taking the bicycle.

The owner stated in the post that the man is the same person seen in the earlier clip.

In the caption, the owner also shared that the incident occurred at Melody Spring estate in Yishun, with the theft taking place on the third floor, according to Mothership.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The owner noted in the post that when the alleged thief noticed the doorbell camera outside his home, he quickly turned away and walked towards the neighbouring unit's area before leaving via the lift.

"He was also seen on video taking a photo of the bicycle and sending it via WhatsApp, likely to someone else," said the owner.

He added that the stolen item was a road bike worth approximately $1,500, and reminded residents in the area to secure their bicycles and belongings.

In the comments section, some netizens pointed out that expensive items should not be left outside, while others stated that thefts should never happen, regardless of where items are placed.

"Expensive bike put outside the house? Singapore's crime rate may be low, but that doesn't mean there's no crime. People may do things unexpectedly," said one user.

Another commented: "Whether it's outside or inside, no one should be stealing. When someone is desperate, no amount of preventive measures can deter theft — whether it's locks or CCTV."

AsiaOne has reached out to the bike owner for more information.

