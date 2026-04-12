Man caught on CCTV stealing and throwing shoes down rubbish chute at Woodlands

A man was caught on camera stealing shoes from a Woodlands HDB flat resident and throwing them down the rubbish chute.

Ridzwan Zuhaire Zuraime shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page that the incident occurred at the common corridor outside his unit along Woodlands Drive 73 on Friday (April 10) at 6.05am.

Based on CCTV footage he provided, a man wearing a black and yellow singlet, shorts and black gloves, can be seen cautiously approaching Ridzwan's unit.

He is seen scanning the area before quickly grabbing four pairs of shoes from a rack. He subsequently runs down the corridor to the rubbish chute where he is seen disposing of the shoes.

"I have never seen this guy before and I am sure he is not my immediate neighbour," Ridzwan wrote.

In his Facebook post, Ridzwan also attached the police report he made regarding the incident.

According to the report, he had initially thought that the shoes had been misplaced or that his children had left them at his mother-in-law's home, before he reviewed the CCTV footage.

Ridzwan added in the report that two neighbours reached out to him describing similar experiences with missing shoes after seeing his Facebook post.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com