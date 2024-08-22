Man caught filming maid in shower denies peeping, calls cops

While his domestic helper was taking a shower, a 38-year-old man secretly filmed her with his phone through the window.

When his wife confronted him, the man claimed innocence and even called the police.

He was sentenced to three months and two weeks' jail on Tuesday (Aug 20) after pleading guilty to one count of voyeurism, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

According to the Chinese evening daily, the accused and the victim were the only ones at home during the incident, which occurred at about 1.15pm on March 19.

The 25-year-old maid was showering in the bathroom when she spotted the phone at louvred window in the mirror reflection. She immediately squatted down, and resumed showering only after the device was gone.

Not knowing what to do, the victim called her sister, who urged her to tell the man's wife about the incident.

The man's wife returned home at about 4pm but the victim did not dare to tell her as the accused was present. Later that night, she worked up the courage to inform the man's wife.

When confronted, however, the man claimed innocence and called the cops.

In his statement to the police, he said: "My maid saw someone filming her in the shower using a phone that looked similar to mine, and only told us now.

"She and I were the only ones at home when the incident happened."

Police investigations revealed that the man was the person who had secretly filmed the victim, Shin Min reported.

