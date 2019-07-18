Man caught smuggling contraband cigarettes for the fourth time jailed 3½ years, fined $10m

Read also

He was caught a third time in 2013, while on bail for his 2012 offence, for importing 90 cartons and 604 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Soh was convicted on Feb 12, 2014, and sentenced to 14 months' jail and fined $352,000 for his repeated offences in 2012 and 2013.

In the latest case, Soh and five other men were arrested on April 12, 2017, by Singapore Customs officers during an operation at an industrial building in Bukit Batok Street 23.

The officers seized 3,948 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, a truck and two cars during the operation.

According to investigations, Soh coordinated the delivery of the cigarettes, directing one of the men to drive the truck to the industrial building.

He also texted the details of the delivery location to another man, who went with three other men to collect the cigarettes from the truck and load them into the cars to distribute across Singapore.

These five others who were arrested have been jailed for between eight and 39 months.