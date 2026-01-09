Man, 26, caught with vape and prescription medicine charged for allegedly trafficking Kpods

A 26-year-old man nabbed in an enforcement operation in Geylang on Wednesday (Jan 7) has been charged with trafficking etomidate laced vapes, known as Kpods.

Abdul Ammar Mahmood Jumat, a Singaporean, was found with an e-vaporiser and four e-vaporiser pods at the back alley along Geylang Lorong 35 on Wednesday afternoon, court documents stated.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Jan 9) that the pods were tested and confirmed to contain etomidate, a Class C drug.

HSA officers also seized from him six bottles of cough syrup as well as prescription medicines consisting of more than 1,000 capsules and tablets.

He was taken to court on the trafficking charge on Friday. HSA investigations are also ongoing.

The authority said that importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate vapes face higher penalties since the enhanced penalties framework took effect on Sept 1, 2025.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and given five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Anyone who sells or distributes Kpods face a jail term of two to 10 years and two to five strokes of the cane.

Individuals convicted of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying illegal health products may be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $50,000.

The case will be heard in court again on Feb 4.

[[nid:727760]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com