Man caught on video carrying away caged bird from Pasir Ris resident's unit

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

A man was caught on video carrying away a caged bird from outside a HDB unit at Pasir Ris Drive 10 last Friday (May 31).

Stomp contributor Chris, the bird's owner, alerted Stomp to the incident that happened at about 11.36pm.

He declined to reveal his block number in order to protect his privacy.

Chris told Stomp he noticed his white-rumped shama bird, one of the most popular caged songbirds in Singapore, was missing the next day at about 7am.

After reviewing footage from his CCTV camera, he discovered who had taken it.

"Prior to this, the same man had come to our floor on Thursday afternoon (May 30) and Friday morning to ask for donations," he said.

"My mother-in-law had given him some money earlier."

In the video, the man is seen walking to the cage and lifting the cloth cover to look at the bird.

He then grabs the cage and walks towards the lift lobby.

Chris said he had bought the bird only a week before the incident.

The bird and its 22-inch cage had cost over $400.

"I just want the bird back," he said.

He has since made a police report.

ALSO READ: West Coast resident repeatedly leaves rubbish outside neighbour's unit

More about

CCTVs birds
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
How Grab&#039;s Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
PM Lee&#039;s Facebook post on 1978 Vietnam-Cambodia issue upsets both countries
PM Lee's Facebook post on 1978 Vietnam-Cambodia issue upsets both countries
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to $33m case involving Allied Tech, arrested and charged with cheating another firm
Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to $33m case involving Allied Tech, arrested and charged with cheating another firm
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO

LIFESTYLE

Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

SERVICES