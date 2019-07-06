Man caught on video carrying away caged bird from Pasir Ris resident's unit

A man was caught on video carrying away a caged bird from outside a HDB unit at Pasir Ris Drive 10 last Friday (May 31).

Stomp contributor Chris, the bird's owner, alerted Stomp to the incident that happened at about 11.36pm.

He declined to reveal his block number in order to protect his privacy.

Chris told Stomp he noticed his white-rumped shama bird, one of the most popular caged songbirds in Singapore, was missing the next day at about 7am.

After reviewing footage from his CCTV camera, he discovered who had taken it.

"Prior to this, the same man had come to our floor on Thursday afternoon (May 30) and Friday morning to ask for donations," he said.

"My mother-in-law had given him some money earlier."

In the video, the man is seen walking to the cage and lifting the cloth cover to look at the bird.

He then grabs the cage and walks towards the lift lobby.

Chris said he had bought the bird only a week before the incident.

The bird and its 22-inch cage had cost over $400.

"I just want the bird back," he said.

He has since made a police report.

