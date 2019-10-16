Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving

In the clip posted on Facebook, the red car is seen driving slowly along the pavement and on a grass patch.
PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man was arrested by the police for drink driving after he was caught on video driving his red Toyota car on the pavement in Yishun, near Khatib MRT station, on Monday (Oct 14).

Police said on Tuesday that the incident happened on a pavement along Block 201 Yishun Avenue 2 at around 11.20pm.

The act was caught on video and posted on Facebook. In the clip, the red car is seen driving slowly along the pavement and on a grass patch.

The car then makes a left turn and momentarily comes to a stop between two pillars of the overhead train tracks.

It is understood that no injuries were reported.

Just had to be Yishun. <Reader's Contribution by Ayle>

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, October 14, 2019

ALSO READ: 19-year-old arrested for drink driving after car mounts SUTD hostel walkway; no one injured

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

