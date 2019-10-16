Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man was arrested by the police for drink driving after he was caught on video driving his red Toyota car on the pavement in Yishun, near Khatib MRT station, on Monday (Oct 14).

Police said on Tuesday that the incident happened on a pavement along Block 201 Yishun Avenue 2 at around 11.20pm.

The act was caught on video and posted on Facebook. In the clip, the red car is seen driving slowly along the pavement and on a grass patch.

The car then makes a left turn and momentarily comes to a stop between two pillars of the overhead train tracks.

It is understood that no injuries were reported.

