Man 'challenges' MRT rule by drinking water on-camera; SMRT makes police report

Transport operator SMRT has filed a police report against a man who was caught drinking water in front of a "no drinking or eating" sign on board a train.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday (Sept 21), the man was seen standing in front of the gantry at Chinese Garden MRT station holding a bottle of water.

"Everyone knows it is prohibited to drink on Singapore trains, but today, let's do a challenge where I'll drink water on the MRT train," the man said in Mandarin.

The video then shows him inside a train cabin, pointing to a "no drinking or eating" sign, which indicates a $500 fine.

After seemingly checking his surroundings, the man, believed to be a foreigner, opens his bottle of water and takes a gulp before nodding and giving a thumbs up.

Towards the end of the video, on the Outram Park MRT platform, the man holds up his bottle and claims that his actions prove one can drink freely on Singapore trains.

Police report lodged: SMRT

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said they were alerted to a video showing a man drinking on a train along the East-West Line.

"Consumption of food and drinks is strictly prohibited on trains under the Rapid Transit System regulations. We have lodged a police report," said Lam.

"SMRT takes such irresponsible behaviour seriously. We strongly encourage commuters who witness similar incidents to report them to our staff immediately."

Under the comments section, several netizens expressed concern over the man's lack of respect for the law.

One user wrote, "Even though I'm not Singaporean, at least we should respect and follow the rules."

Another user commented that drinking water should be allowed, but beverages like bubble tea should not be.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, individuals are not allowed to eat or drink anywhere on railway premises, except in areas specifically designated places.

The consumption of chewing gum or bubble gum is also prohibited.

Anyone who breaches these regulations is committing an offence and may face penalties upon conviction.

