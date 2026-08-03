Man, 39, to be charged after allegedly injuring teen with pliers in Yishun

A 39-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 4) after he allegedly used a pair of pliers to injure a teenager in Yishun on Sunday (Aug 2).

In a news release on Monday evening, the police said they received a call for assistance at Yishun Ring Road at about 7pm on Sunday.

Police officers responding to the incident later established that the man and a 14-year-old teenager had been involved in a dispute earlier that day.

The incident, involving the man's power-assisted bicycle and the teenager's e-scooter, resulted in damage to the man's personal property.

During the dispute, the man allegedly used a pair of pliers on the teenager, causing superficial injuries.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, the man could be jailed for up to seven years, with caning or fining, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

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editor@asiaone.com