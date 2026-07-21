Man to be charged for allegedly molesting another man in Woodlands toilet

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting another man in a toilet along Woodlands Avenue 1 on Tuesday (July 21).

The victim alerted the police around 1am on Tuesday.

The man allegedly pulled the victim into the toilet, locked the door and touched him inappropriately.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division conducted ground enquiries, using police cameras and security camera footage in the area to identity the man.

He was subsequently arrested within four hours of the report being made, and will be charged in court on Wednesday for aggravated outrage of modesty.

If found guilty, he will be caned and jailed between two and 10 years.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com