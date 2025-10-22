Man charged for allegedly trafficking e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate

A man has been charged for allegedly trafficking e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) charged 31-year-old Chua Beng Kai Jeremy in court on Wednesday (Oct 22), it said in a news release.

On Tuesday (Oct 21), officers from the Singapore Police Force responded to a call for assistance and discovered the accused's car stationary and facing against the flow of traffic along Punggol Central.

He appeared dazed when approached.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found e-vaporisers and alerted HSA.

Officers from HSA subsequently seized two e-vaporisers and 30 e-vaporiser pods from the vehicle, said the authority.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

Investigations are ongoing and the case has been adjourned to Nov 19.

Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers now face stiffer penalties, including three to 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers.

Sellers and distributors face two to 10 years' imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

