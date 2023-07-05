Man charged with attempted murder for driving van into cyclist

SINGAPORE — A 48-year-old man was charged with attempted murder by driving a van into a 32-year-old cyclist in Kaki Bukit in March.

Charge sheets stated that Toh Sze Ee intended to murder Mr Hossen Selim in the incident on March 16, at about 5.05pm along Kaki Bukit Avenue 5 towards Kaki Bukit Road 5.

On Wednesday (July 5), the police prosecutor said in court the victim is in serious condition in hospital and unable to communicate. No other details were revealed.

Prosecutors applied for Toh to be remanded at the Complex Medical Centre (CMC) in Changi Prison for psychiatric evaluation.

Said the police prosecutor: "There is a need to ascertain if the accused is able to appreciate the gravity of the offence."

Toh, who is currently remanded at Central Police Division, appeared in court via video-link wearing a white polo shirt.

The slightly balding man spoke through a Mandarin interpreter.

When asked by District Judge Terence Tay if he had anything to say, Toh asked to be sent to the Institute of Mental Health.

He said he had a history of depression and imagining things but could not state his official diagnosis.

He also faces two charges of dealing with duty unpaid goods.

According to charge sheets, on June 20 at around 7.05pm, at an open carpark near Block 1 East Coast Road, he was found with 3,948 cartons of illegal cigarettes, weighing around 695kg.

Toh allegedly evaded a total of $387,693 in duty fees and $34,900 in taxes for the goods.

A Customs prosecutor said on Wednesday it would be taking a further statement from Toh.

Toh is represented by Mr Foo Ho Chew of H C Law Practice.

Citing the serious offence and the condition of the victim, prosecutors said they were not offering bail. The judge granted the application for Toh to be remanded at CMC for three weeks.

He will be back in court on July 26.

If convicted of attempted murder and hurt is caused, an offender can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

