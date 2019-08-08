Man charged with burning Singapore flag, which caused damage to seven others

A photo of the Singapore flag at a HDB block void deck in Bishan taken on July 8, 2019.

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man appeared in court via video link on Thursday (Aug 8) over allegations that he set fire to a Singapore national flag recently.

Elson Ong Yong Liang was charged with one count of mischief.

He is said to have used a lighter to set fire to the flag, which was hung along a common corridor on the 13th storey of Block 774 Woodlands Crescent, between 6am and 6.15am on Sunday.

It resulted in damage to seven other state flags that had been vertically tied together across seven floors.

Organisations and households can fly the national flag without a flagpole during the National Day celebrations period from July 1 to Sept 30.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said they were alerted to the incident at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the alleged perpetrator through ground inquiries and the use of closed-circuit television images before arresting him on Wednesday.

Ong is believed to be involved in other similar cases in Woodlands.

The Singaporean, who appeared before District Judge Terence Tay, was not offered bail and is now remanded at Woodlands Police Division. His case has been adjourned to Aug 15.

If convicted of mischief, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.