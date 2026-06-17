Man to be charged with alleged drink driving and speeding, crashing into bus with children on board

A 29-year-old driver will be charged in court on Thursday (June 18) for multiple offences, the police said.

He faces charges for allegedly driving dangerously causing hurt, drink driving, driving against the flow of traffic, allowing his vehicle to stop in a position that posed danger to other road users, among others.

He had allegedly stopped against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road on March 6, 2024, at around 6am.

Police said that when officers approached his vehicle, he allegedly sped off before being spotted by officers about 15 minutes later travelling at high speed along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.

He then allegedly wove dangerously through traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue, reaching an average speed of at least 114kmh.

After he attempted to beat a red light at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue, his vehicle collided with a private bus making a U-turn.

This sent his car careening towards the left, colliding with a lamp post before stopping on a grass verge where it caught fire.

While the car driver and his three passengers managed to escape the blaze, two boys on board the bus, then aged eight and nine, were sent conscious to the hospital.

The car driver was arrested.

Police said that investigations revealed the car driver had consumed alcohol before driving and had been convicted in 2019 for drink driving and inconsiderate driving.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com