Man charged over bomb threat email to PM Wong: 'Please evacuate immediately'

A man who emailed fake bomb threats to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) was hauled to court on Thursday (July 9).

Koh Jye Shyang, 40, was charged with two counts of communicating false information of a bomb threat for the two messages he sent in the afternoons of July 3 and July 6, according to charge sheets seen by AsiaOne.

On July 3, he allegedly submitted a false message to HTX via FormSG, saying: "There is a bomb in the Home Team Science and Technology Agency building in 1 Stars Avenue, #12-01, Singapore 138507. Please evacuate the premises immediately."

Three days later, on July 6, he purportedly sent the following message to PM Wong's email addresses: "There is a bomb placed in the Parliament House at 1 Parliament Pl, Singapore 178880. Please evacuate the premises immediately."

Koh was arrested on Tuesday (July 7).

The police said in a statement on July 8 that thorough checks of both premises were conducted, including a systematic sweep of the buildings and their surroundings.

No items of security concern were found.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division subsequently identified the culprit and seized several electronic devices believed to have been used to make the threats.

If convicted, Koh faces up to seven years jail, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

Police warned that they treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats.

"Such acts can cause public anxiety and divert valuable public resources into investigations," they added.

Koh will be kept in remand for another week and return to court on July 16 as investigations are still ongoing, reported The Straits Times.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com