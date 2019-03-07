Man charged in K-pop ticket scams involving more than $38,000

Chua accepted money for BTS tickets and light sticks that he did not have.

He would make bogus offers of tickets to in-demand concerts like those of Korean pop groups BTS and Blackpink on online marketplace Carousell.

After his victims gave him money, Chua Yi An, 24, would become evasive and uncontactable.

In all, 43 victims were left high and dry, while Chua spent $38,608 of his ill-gotten gains on food, drink, a fortnight at a Jurong hotel and on computer gaming.

Yesterday, Chua pleaded guilty to 16 counts of cheating, with another 32 similar charges taken into consideration.

Court documents revealed only $2,280 was recovered and Chua has so far made no restitution.

The amounts he cheated people of ranged from $65 for an official BTS light stick he did not have, to thousands of dollars.

In one case, Chua cheated a 20-year-old out of $13,125 in a series of scams.

He responded to the victim's Carousell advertisement asking for BTS tickets using two different usernames, and the victim gave him more than $2,000 for six tickets and six light sticks.

The victim did not receive the items Chua promised.