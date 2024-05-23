Man charged with planting cannabis in wife's car at Punggol

SINGAPORE — A 37-year-old man placed over 200g of cannabis in his wife's car in October 2023 so that the police would think she possessed the drug.

On May 23, Tan Xianglong was charged with one count of fabricating false evidence with the intent to procure conviction of an offence and one count of possessing controlled drugs.

According to court documents, at around 5.40am on Oct 17, 2023, at a carpark in Northshore Drive in Punggol, Tan placed 216.17g of cannabis in the car used by a woman, intending for the police to "entertain the erroneous opinion" that she was in possession of the drug.

The Straits Times understands the woman was Tan's wife.

For his second charge, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Tan allegedly possessed 11 packets containing vegetable matter, which was analysed and found to contain not less than 216.17g of cannabis.

Tan's case was adjourned for additional charges to be finalised.

A pre-trial conference for his case will be held on May 30.

Those convicted of fabricating false evidence, knowing that it will likely cause a person to be convicted and punished with a jail term of seven years or more, shall be punished as a person convicted of that offence would be liable to be punished.

The penalty for possessing drugs is a maximum of 10 years' jail, a fine of $20,000, or both.

