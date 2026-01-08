Man to be charged with stealing $52k Rolex watch from Sentosa Cove home

A 34-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Jan 8) for his suspected involvement in a case of theft from a residential unit in Sentosa.

In a statement released on Thursday, police said that they were alerted to a case of theft on Jan 6 along Ocean Drive at about 10.25am where a Rolex watch valued at approximately $52,000 was stolen from a residential unit.

According to a search online by AsiaOne, properties at Ocean drive include condominiums as well as landed property, which are part of the Sentosa Cove residential development.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division identified and arrested the man on Jan 7 through extensive ground enquiries and with the assistance of CCTV footage, said police.

The stolen watch was subsequently recovered.

If found guilty, the man faces a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment and a fine for the offence of theft in a dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

