Man charged with stealing over $1,000 from passenger on flight to Singapore

A 30-year-old Chinese national has been charged for stealing US$885 (S$1,197) of cash on a flight to Singapore.

The police were alerted to the case of alleged theft onboard the flight at around 1.56pm on Tuesday (Feb 4).

According to court documents, the theft had occurred between 8.40am and 1.48pm on Scoot flight TR813 en route from Jeju to Changi Airport.

A passenger had seen the man touching her bag stored in the overhead compartment and confronted him, according to a police statement released on Wednesday.

Upon checking the contents of her backpack, she discovered the sum of cash missing from a draw string pouch within the bag.

Officers from the Airport Police Division subsequently conducted follow-up investigations once the flight landed at Changi Airport, the statement read.

With the assistance of cabin crew aboard the flight, the missing stack of cash was discovered in another overhead compartment near where the man, identified as Zhang Youqi in court documents, was seated during the flight.

Zhang is currently out on bail for $10,000. His case will be heard on Feb 13. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

[[nid:693213]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com