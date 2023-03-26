Man chasing crying woman in viral Selegie Road video to be charged

The man chasing a crying woman in a viral video will be charged with public nuisance as well as voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force for an earlier incident, said police.

Stomp contributor M shared the video, which was reported by Stomp on March 20.

On March 19 at about 6.05am, the police received a call for assistance and were informed of a couple arguing at Selegie Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that while the couple were having a dispute along the road, their actions attracted the attention of a passer-by, who recorded the incident with her mobile phone.

The 34-year-old man allegedly confronted the passer-by, attempted to snatch her mobile phone and proceeded to hit the car that the passer-by was in, said police.

The passer-by was M, who told Stomp: "When I was trying to capture him on video chasing and hitting the lady, he approached me. Unfortunately, my car window was down and he managed to get his hands inside my car to reach for my handphone.

"When he failed, he pulled my hair multiple times and scratched my chest area with my dress buttons popping out and my arms being scratched.

"My husband then took off to escape further damage, but the man punched the back mirror and continuously attacked the car."

The police will be charging the man for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance.

Police said the man had also purportedly used criminal force and had voluntarily caused hurt to a woman known to him on July 2, 2022, in a hotel at Bayfront Avenue.

He will be charged in court on March 25.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

The offence of using criminal force carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine up to $1,500, or both.

The offence of public nuisance carries a fine of up to $2,000.

In the case where the offender knew that the act or omission constituting the public nuisance will cause or will probably cause any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public, the offender may be liable upon conviction to an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine up to $2,000, or both.

