Man claims car rental firm holding his $300 deposit 'hostage' due to bad review, company says he misunderstood

Was it all because he was 10 minutes late?

A man claimed that a car rental company is holding his $300 deposit "hostage" unless he changes or remove his negative online review of the company.

But the rental company's managing director told Stomp it was a misunderstanding and is threatening to sue the man for defamation.

Stomp contributor Jim had posted a two-star review of Syllys Auto on the Sgcarmart website on Nov 29.

He said that after paying a $300 deposit on Nov 28 to rent an Audi A4, he was supposed to pick up the car at Kaki Bukit on Nov 29 at 1pm but was 10 minutes late.

Following a series of unfortunate events, the Stomp contributor was eventually informed the car was not at Kaki Bukit and he was then driven to Yio Chu Kang instead to pick up the car.

"This entire dog-and-pony show took close to an hour," wrote the Stomp contributor in the review.

"The entire experience felt sloppily handled. I hope the management team can seriously use this as a feedback to improve upon their customer service and onboarding process, if it even exists. Disappointing."

At around 7pm the same day, the Stomp contributor said he was contacted by the managing director of Syllys Auto, Alex Soo, who insisted that the Stomp contributor change or remove the review because the Stomp contributor was "late and wanted to blame others".

"Additionally, he accused me of not informing him beforehand that I was 'on the way', a requirement that was never communicated during our initial booking process," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"Finally, on Dec 2 at 3pm, after I have returned the car, Alex decided not to return my deposit of $300. He insisted that I 'remove or change' the review, otherwise I will not be entitled to my deposit of $300.

"He is holding my $300 hostage unless I give a positive review."

In response to a Stomp query, Soo said: "We have been in this business for more than eight years and we never even once never return any deposit."

He went on to share his side of the story.

"Right now, COE more than $100,000. A car is a premium item. We leased him for three days for only $438 including Malaysia usage. Deposit only $300. Normally, other rental companies charge at least $500 $1000 deposit and rental at a higher price too," the Syllys Auto boss told Stomp on Dec 3.

"On Friday afternoon, he said he would reach us at 1pm. Within the next 30 to 50 minutes, we would've handed over the vehicle to him. This is very common because we need to do paperwork, et cetera.

"But immediately after taking the vehicle, he gave us a negative review without even informing us. We were informed by Sgcarmart staff because they filter troublemakers and fake reviews.

"So I called him immediately, but he refused to pick up. Until today he never picks up our calls. He wants everything in a message so that he can post it on Facebook and flame. This guy really wants to become famous on FB. He is indeed a keyboard warrior.

"He does not want to even communicate with us through phone. So it makes it difficult for us to communicate with him.

"He misunderstood our intention of refunding his deposit immediately by removing the negative post. In fact, what we actually meant was an immediate refund without even checking the car as long as he removes his negative comment.

"Normally, for a rental company like us to refund within three days to one week is very common.

"But we counter-offered him an immediate refund without checking, yet he did not appreciate it and maybe he did not get our meaning through WhatsApp.

"I know many rental companies refund within one month. Our company has a faster deposit refund time compare to others."

The Stomp contributor had also complained about issues with the car's engine oil and coolant.

Soo said that 99 per cent of the hirers are "nice people".

"They understand our difficulties in doing car rental. Cars always have issues and shifting of cars requires a lot of manpower too. So in order to get him (the Stomp contributor) to the car, I even secretly pay my driver $20 just to get him to the car without even telling him. Ended up kena bad review.

"If he is so particular on time, he needs to collect the car immediately without a bit of delay, but then he would leave negative comments if we are late. Of course, we will not let this type of thing happen.

"We strive our best to accommodate different requirements. Sometimes, the hirer wants to collect at 7am, sometimes 11pm, as long as they request us to do it beforehand, we will try our best to accommodate."

Soo said he plans to take legal action against the Stomp contributor.

"I already made a police report under POHA (Protection from Harassment Act) for harassment as I have received many unwanted messages, taunts and calls. Also, I have consulted my lawyer regarding this case and we will be proceeding with a defamation suit against him."

The Stomp contributor has posted his grievances against Soo on several online platforms, including the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The Stomp contributor updated his post on Dec 2 that Soo had sent him a WhatsApp message that Soo will sue him for defamation.

As a tit for tat, Soo also posted a one-star Google review of the Stomp contributor's company, Best Marketing Agency.

When the Stomp contributor was asked whether he would remove his review of Syllys Auto, he told Stomp: "I do not plan to change it, and no, I do not intend to remove the review."

[[nid:711747]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.