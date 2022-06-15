Man claims he found long, sticky object in The Fabulous Baker Boy's fish and chips, restaurant promises 'intensive investigation'

A diner was completely put off his meal after discovering a long, slimy object in his fish and chips.

Stomp contributor Kohji shared with Stomp that he visited The Fabulous Baker Boy at Aliwal Street in the Kampong Glam district after checking out from a hotel on June 11.

"I went over and ordered fish and chips and scrambled eggs," he said.

PHOTO: Stomp

"After a second bite, I realised a long, sticky thing from the fish was stuck to my mouth and it was obviously a worm.

"However, the manager or the owner approached me and said the chef's feedback was that all fish served there were frozen and that it was not a worm but the intestines from the fish!

"So are they telling me they never wash the fish?

"Why are they serving fish intestine to me?"

Kohji said he did not finish the rest of the meal but was charged $27 for the fish and chips and scrambled eggs.

PHOTO: Stomp

"He gave me a 20 per cent discount but he still charged me for his excellent 10 per cent service charge for serving that long white worm."

Kohji shared screenshots of his correspondence with the chef and owner of the restaurant in the comments section of his Facebook post.

PHOTO: Stomp

The owner apologised and assured him that the restaurant thoroughly cleans its produce and "has a high rating with SFA (Singapore Food Agency)".

"What you experience[d] today I cannot explain but will carry an intensive investigation with my team and suppliers so that this will not happen again," he said.

PHOTO: Stomp

He said that he will also contact his supplier and that they have been using the same type of fish for the last 10 years.

Kohji said that he is a chef himself and commented that there should be no intestine in the fish and believes it to be a tapeworm.

He also asked why he was charged when he did not eat his food and said he has not received a reply since.

