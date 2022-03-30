Man claims he has been banned from NLB for 'sporadic masturbation'

It is not unusual to have your book borrowing privileges suspended for not paying your overdue fines but one man claims he has been banned from all National Library Board (NLB) libraries, even alleging that he will be sued if he attempts to enter any of the branches.

One TikTok user, who went by the name Victor Tharman Venkateshwara, took to the platform on Sunday (March 27) announcing that he has been barred from entering the public libraries.

"I don't read not because I can't, but because I'm banned from every NLB in Singapore," he wrote in the video.

The 12-second clip also showed an email that he allegedly received from NLB, claiming that he owed them a sum of $231.76 "due to repeated borrowing of books from the adult section and sporadic masturbation in the women's health section".

The email also claimed that by allowing him into their premises, this would "ruin the conducive environment" of the libraries and that a police report would be made against him if he attempted to trespass into any NLB branches.

It is not known if the email shown in the video is authentic.

When contacted by AsiaOne, a representative from the NLB said that they are aware of the video, and urged users to approach them directly if they encounter any issues.

They declined to comment on the authenticity of the email.

According to NLB's website, overdue fines for materials are charged at $0.15 per item per day, and $0.50 per audio-visual item per day.

The website said that the borrowing privileges of users will be suspended once charges are incurred in their library account. However, their borrowing privileges will be restored once the outstanding fines are settled.

claudiatan@asiaone.com