Man climbs onto car after catching wife naked with lover in Sengkang; falls after latter drives off

A man who caught his wife naked with another man in the latter's car climbed onto the vehicle's bonnet in a desperate bid to stop them from leaving.

But he fell and sustained injuries, after the man stepped on the accelerator to drive off.

The purported lover, Chia Hiok Seah, was taken to court on Tuesday (July 1) for the offences of causing hurt through a rash act and appearing nude in a public place, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to court documents seen by AsiaOne, the incident occurred at about 2.13am on June 29, 2024, at the multi-storey car park Block 278 Compassvale Bow.

Chia, 50, is accused of causing hurt to victim Goh Yong Sern by driving while Goh was on the front bonnet, causing him to fall to the ground.

This resulted in Goh suffering injuries including a facial laceration, puncture wound on his face, abrasions over his hand and knee and a scratch on his chest, the documents stated.

Chia was also handed a second charge of appearing nude in the car park while being in the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to appearing nude in public, and not guilty to the first charge of causing hurt through a rash act, reported Shin Min.

Giving his testimony in court on Tuesday, Goh said he had reported the case, and that the person who injured him is his wife's lover, whom he identified as "Eugene Chia".

When the prosecution asked if he knew the accused, Goh was quoted by Shin Min as saying: " He (Chia) often disturbs my wife. They are friends, and he often looks for my wife to chat."

The victim told the court that he had felt worried as he was unable to contact his wife on the night of the incident and decided to search for her.

Later, he spotted Chia's car in the car park and grew suspicious. Goh explained he remembered the car's licence plate number, and that the accused had once driven his wife home.

He reportedly said: "I didn't know then if they were inside the car, so I stood at the side and started filming. When I got closer, I discovered they were naked."

Goh added that he had tried unsuccessfully to open the car door and asked the pair to alight, but they didn't. He then saw Chia attempting to drive off and climbed onto the bonnet to stop them.

He also reportedly testified that he was in severe pain after falling, and that his injuries were mainly on the left side of his body, including his face, shoulders and hands, which were bloodied.

According to the Chinese evening daily, Goh underwent surgery about four hours after the incident and was given 14 days of medical leave.

The victim told the court that he would occasionally feel discomfort while walking and he still has a scar on his face from the incident. He added that he is also unable to engage in strenuous exercises now.

[[nid:719661]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com