Man collapses at Ang Mo Kio MRT station, suffers bloody head injury as public rushes to help

A man was taken to hospital after he collapsed near an escalator at Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Wednesday night (May 20).

According to photos from the scene sent to Lianhe Zaobao, two members of the public can be seen assisting the injured man.

A red first-aid kit was placed beside him, while an MRT station staff member was present to maintain order at the scene.

Photos also showed bloodstains on the man's head and on the ground, as well as visible injuries on his left arm.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, a witness who wanted to be known only as Chen said he came across the incident at about 8.45pm after work.

"By the time I arrived, several paramedics were already attending to the injured man," said the 31-year-old yoga teacher, adding that the man appeared to be in pain but was still able to communicate with medical staff.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 2450 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at about 8.30pm.

SCDF added that one person was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com