Man in coma after SLE accident in June; had planned to register marriage next year

He was planning to register his marriage to his girlfriend next year, but an accident last month has left 32-year-old Malaysian Guo Jiahuang in a coma for about 20 days.

Guo, who hails from Ipoh, was riding his motorcycle from Johor Bahru on the morning of June 25 to drop his girlfriend, Lin Yingying, 37, who works at a food factory in Singapore, when the accident occurred, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The couple were on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE) when two vehicles ahead of them collided. Unable to stop in time, Guo's motorcycle crashed and the couple were thrown off the bike.

Both Lin and Guo were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, confirmed the Singapore Civil Defence Force in a reply to AsiaOne's query.

When contacted by AsiaOne, police stated that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along the SLE towards the CTE on on June 25, at about 5.15am.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital unconscious while his 37-year-old pillion rider was conscious when taken to hospital.

According to police, a 30-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink-driving and careless driving without due care and attention. Police investigations are ongoing.

In an interview with the Chinese evening daily, Lin said that Guo had just got a job at the factory where she was working and was waiting for his work permit to be issued.

"I usually start work at 7am and he was taking me to work on the day of the accident," she added.

Following the crash, Lin found Guo unconscious on the ground, and bleeding from his nose. When she gently removed his helmet, she noticed he was also bleeding from his ears.

Lin suffered a fracture in her right hand and abrasions to her legs and back from the accident.

She said that they had been dating for seven years and had planned to get married next year, but those plans are now up in the air.

Guo's younger brother, Jiasheng, 31, told Shin Min that Guo had been working in Singapore since he was 19, and had always been in the F&B industry.

He revealed that Guo had suffered a brain haemorrhage and had undergone two brain surgeries and another for a fractured right shoulder.

Although he is in a coma, his condition had initially improved and he was moved to a general ward. But the family was informed last Wednesday that his condition had suddenly deteriorated, and he had to be transferred back to the Intensive Care Unit.

Besides Guo's condition, financial worries are also weighing heavily on his family.

Jiasheng told Shin Min that Guo's medical expenses currently total between $80,000 and $90,000, and added that although more than $30,000 has been paid so far, the looming bill has put the family in a difficult financial position.

