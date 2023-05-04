Man complains about '30 minutes of hell' with crying baby at restaurant, gets roasted

All he wanted to do was enjoy his meal at a restaurant. Instead, he was tormented by the cries of a baby.

The frustrated man, Jon, recorded an audio clip of the wailing child and uploaded it to TikTok on Monday (May 1).



"Sat through 30 minutes of hell while dining yesterday," he wrote. The photos in the video appear to indicate that the incident occurred at Wine Connection at i12 Katong.

"Do you think it's responsible parenting to subject the entire restaurant to this sort of noise for 30 minutes?" he asked in the video's caption.

The man also claimed that he was seated about 10 metres away from the child.

Unfortunately, netizens didn't take well to Jon's complaint, and remarked that he should have been more understanding towards the child's parents.

One parent suggested a solution, sharing that she would take turns with her husband to take their son out of a restaurant whenever he cried during their meal.

Another mentioned how some restaurants' implementation of a $10 charge for screaming children in their premises.

Another restaurant imposes $10 surcharge for 'screaming, uncontrolled kids'

Last September, local restaurant Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill announced that they would implement a $10 surcharge if a child of a diner was deemed noisy and disruptive to other patrons.

The restaurant's policy came to light after a screenshot of a text message from the restaurant to a diner making a reservation was spread around the internet.

The would-be customer had made a reservation and requested for a baby chair. However, they were informed that there was only space for a pram and that baby chairs were unavailable, as the restaurant was "not a kids-friendly" place.

The restaurant also said children are welcome, but a $10 surcharge would be imposed if they are "screaming" or "uncontrolled" and disturbing other guests.

Such a rule drew criticism from diners, one of whom left a negative review on Trip Advisor.

Responding to their detractors, Angie's explained that the regulation resulted from an "increasing number of complaints of children running around unattended or disturbing other tables".

"Not only is this dangerous as servers are often moving around with hot food and sharp cutlery, but it is also disrespectful to other diners who may wish to dine in a quiet and comfortable atmosphere.

They continued: "Because of these experiences, we felt we had no choice but to impose a 'penalty' to address such unfortunate situations."

