Man confronts restaurant staff in Bishan after failing to provide vaccination status for dining-in

A furious patron was filmed confronting restaurant staff in Bishan after he was unable to provide his vaccination status for dining-in.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on Monday (Oct 4), it shows a man wearing a chequered shirt yelling at a 99 Thai Story Kitchen staff dressed in black.

After a brief confrontation with a bespectacled man, who was later identified as the restaurant owner, the man glanced up toward the signboard and stormed away.

Speaking to reporters from Shin Min Daily News, the restaurant owner named Hong, 51, said he was busy inside the eatery on Sept 30 evening, but went out to investigate after hearing the commotion outside.

"When I saw that the uncle seemed like he was about to hit my staff, I immediately warned him that I'll call the police," he said.

Hong also revealed that since he also owns a coffee shop next door, he tried suggesting that the man can dine-in there and still enjoy the dishes from the restaurant.

"He's not the first patron who's unable to produce their vaccination status, and most of them would either dine at the coffee shop or leave with a few complaints at most. But this uncle said that he would return to settle the dispute with me."

The incident has highlighted the challenges food and beverage establishments face when enforcing safe management measures that only permits seating dine-in groups of two fully-vaccinated people from Sept 27 to Oct 24.

In Sept 29, a man was jailed for three weeks after he was convicted of forging a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to dine in at eateries.

According to media reports, Zhang Shaopeng, 30, had edited a copy of his colleague's certificate and replaced it with his name using a mobile phone application.

Staff at Tanuki Raw bar and restaurant at Orchard Central spotted the forged document and chased the Chinese national and his friends out before making a police report.

For forgery, Zhang could have been jailed for up to four years and fined.

