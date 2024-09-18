Man confronts woman who feeds pigeons daily in Bukit Merah despite action by NParks

A woman has been feeding birds every day in Bukit Merah even after enforcement action was taken.

Facebook user Goh Andy shared a video of the woman throwing pieces of bread onto a grass patch at Block 78 Redhill Lane, where a large flock of birds can be seen.

In his post, Andy said he "advised" the woman not to "scatter and toss bread", only for her to ignore him and walk away.

The incident occurred on Sept 11, at around 2.40pm.

In the video, Andy can be heard saying in Hokkien: "Told you so many times not to feed but you still do it, I am going to report to NEA, I tell you."

However, the woman, who is holding a loaf of bread, does not respond. She is instead seen putting away the bread into a trolley bag and leaving.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokeswoman for Tanjong Pagar Town Council said: "The town council and National Parks board (NParks) are aware of the feeder who is feeding the pigeons daily at 85 Redhill and Bukit Merah Central.

"We have spoken to the feeder and enforcement actions were taken by NParks but unfortunately the feeding still persists.

"We will continue to engage with the feeder to see how best we can resolve this issue."

