Man crashes after speeding in Yishun; migrant workers step in to help

A car crashed into a road barrier in Yishun after speeding and attempting to overtake another vehicle on Oct 4.

In a video posted to the Facebook page SGRV, a white Honda Civic can be seen accelerating and moving from the rightmost lane to the left in attempt to overtake a car.

The car being overtaken was simultaneously moving towards the left lane, causing the Honda Civic to swerve.

The Honda driver then hit a road barrier on the left, bumped into the car in the next lane and crashed into the road barriers.

A netizen in the comments noted that the street has been undergoing construction for a period of time, while another added that there are often roadblocks due to the construction works.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the traffic accident occurred at around 3.10pm along Lentor Avenue.

SCDF also said that one person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Migrant workers help driver

The aftermath of the accident can be seen in a separate video posted to TikTok on Oct 5.

The front of the Honda Civic appears to be smashed from the car crash, and traffic cones are set up around the car to divert traffic.

In the video, migrant workers can also be seen assisting the driver and helping him to move away from the damaged car.

"Big kudos to those workers," a netizen wrote in the comments.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for information.

