Man crashes car into Toa Payoh railing, arrested for drink-driving

A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was involved in an accident in Toa Payoh on Friday (July 24).

Photographs of the accident's aftermath was uploaded on SGRV Front Man Facebook page later the same day.

In the photos, a wrecked white sedan can be seen parked across a pedestrian crossing with multiple torn portions of green road dividers strewn around it.

The front of the vehicle also appears significantly damaged, with its left tyre ripped from the wheel arch, lying flat on the road.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car believed to have skidded along Toa Payoh Lorong 1 towards Toa Payoh Lorong 6 around 3am on Friday.

A 62-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to hospital and was subsequently arrested for drink-driving. Police investigations are ongoing.

This incident took place just hours after a van driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drink and suspected drug-related offences.

Around 9pm on Thursday (July 23), officers were patrolling the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 when they stopped a van for a routine check.

Drug paraphernalia, one vaporiser and three pods were found in the van and seized as case exhibits following the check, and a 30-year-old male van driver was arrested.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the vaporiser-related offence was referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com