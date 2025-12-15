Man, 77, to be charged with letting crows escape from NParks trap in Toa Payoh

An elderly man who saw a crow trap set up by the National Parks Board (NParks) in Toa Payoh allegedly cut the cable ties securing the netted structure.

This led to the escape of the captured birds.

The police on Monday (Dec 15) said it was alerted to the case at about 6.15pm on Oct 20.

The crow trap at the grass patch near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh had been deployed by NParks as part of operations to manage the bird population.

The 77-year-old culprit was identified on Oct 22 through investigations and CCTV footage.

He will be charged in court on Dec 16 with committing mischief that disrupted a public agency's work, said the police.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined.

"The police take a serious view of such acts of mischief and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions," it said.

