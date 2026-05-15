51-year-old man found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh

A 51-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Toa Payoh on Thursday (May 14) evening.

In a post shared on Xiaohongshu the same day, a blue tent can be seen at the scene, with three policemen nearby, and the area cordoned off.

Speaking to AsiaOne, an eyewitness who wished to be known only as Lim said she exited from the nearby Toa Payoh MRT station and saw a crowd gathered in the area.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at Block 175 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh at about 5.40pm.

The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead on the spot by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com