Man found dead in Bukit Batok HDB flat after neighbours notice 2-week pile of newspapers

A man was found dead inside his HDB flat in Bukit Batok after neighbours noticed a two-week pile of newspapers and a foul smell, prompting them to call the police on Sunday (July 5) morning.

A female neighbour of the man who lived at Block 14, Bukit Batok Street 21 told Shin Min Daily News that an older man lived in the unit and neighbours had started to notice a foul smell some days back.

As her unit is further away, she only smelled the stench when the wind blew.

She added that neighbours had a discussion about the matter on Saturday and decided to check on the unit again the next day before calling the police.

On Sunday morning, the stench was even stronger. Outside the man's unit was a pile of newspapers dating back to June 21.

Police officers arrived within 10 minutes of neighbours calling for assistance.

A crime scene investigation vehicle was also activated as officers combed through the unit.

A police hearse took the man's body away in the afternoon, the Chinese daily reported.

One neighbour told Shin Min that the man was quiet and rarely interacted with others, while other neighbours said he lived alone.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com