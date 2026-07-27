Man finds dead moth in McDonald's coffee: 'I am in shock and I feel sick'

A man got a shock of his life when he discovered a dead moth in a cup of coffee he had bought from McDonald's.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (July 25), he said he was left feeling sick after discovering the insect in his drink.

"I am in shock and I feel sick. There is probably a moth that I swallowed, (and) another that rolled in my mouth (before I) spat out," he wrote.

Photos accompanying the post appeared to show a dead moth on the drink's lid.

According to an image of a receipt he shared, the beverage was bought from the McDonald's drive-through outlet at the Shell petrol station in Havelock.

In a subsequent update, he said the fast food chain had reached out to him and offered $50 in compensation.

Inspection found no signs of pest activity

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a spokesperson for McDonald's said it is aware of the incident and has been in close contact with the customer to check on his well-being.

The well-being of our customers and food safety remain our highest priorities, the spokesperson said.

The fast-food chain added it promptly processed a full refund for the customer's order and launched an internal investigation, including engaging an external pest control contractor to inspect the restaurant.

"The inspection found no signs of pest activity, and all food preparation areas were found to be clean. We also reviewed CCTV footage to better understand the food preparation process," the statement said.

In a statement on July 27, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices," said the agency.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com