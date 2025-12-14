Man found dead at foot of HDB block in Sengkang

The body of a man was discovered at the foot of an HDB block in Sengkang on Saturday (Dec 13).

The 55-year-old is believed to have fallen from height.

A photo of the incident posted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Dec 13 shows a police tent placed over the body. A police cordon was also seen extending from the grass patch below a stack of units to an area just after the centralised refute chute.

Nearby, an ambulance, a police fast response car, and at least four police officers are seen.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at Block 278C Compassvale Bow on Saturday, at about 9.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

