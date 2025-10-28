Man detained after standing in middle of busy Yishun road

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after he was caught standing in the middle of a road in Yishun on Sunday (Oct 26).

In a video posted to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Oct 26, a man dressed in a black shirt can be seen standing in the middle of the road as several cars slow down to avoid him.

The man appears to use hand signals to beckon drivers toward him before walking away and swinging his arm dismissively.

A passerby standing by the roadside can also be heard shouting and urging the man to leave the road, according to a report by 8world.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, police said they received a call for assistance along Yishun Avenue 2 at about 1.20pm.

A 53-year-old man was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, said the police.

No injuries were reported.

[[nid:722630]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com