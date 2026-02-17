Man, 63, dies after getting knocked down by bus on Havelock Road

A 63-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by a bus along Havelock Road on Monday (Feb 16) evening.

Footage of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook shows an SBS Transit bus service 123 stopped with its hazard lights on, while paramedics perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on someone lying on the road behind the vehicle.

There appears to be blood on the nose of the victim, whom AsiaOne understands to have been a tourist from China.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7pm, and conveyed a person to the Singapore General Hospital.

The police said the accident took place along 382 Havelock Road and the pedestrian, 63, was sent unconscious to hospital where he subsequently died.

A 35-year-old male bus driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

[[nid:730004]]

drimac@asiaone.com