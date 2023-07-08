Man dies in accident involving lorry, car, van and bus along Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE — A 70-year-old man died after an accident occurred along Upper Thomson Road on Friday (July 7), and a 26-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. The accident involved a car, a bus, a lorry, and a van.

Another two people were assessed by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), but did not want to be taken to hospital.

A video of the accident posted on Facebook by Shin Min Daily News showed a white lorry running over a road divider and crashing into a black car travelling in the opposite direction in another lane.

The black car then crashes into a dark grey van beside it, while surrounding vehicles began to slow down.

Other videos circulating on social media show at least three SCDF vehicles at the scene, blocking off four lanes on the five-lane road.

SCDF officers could be seen at the accident scene with equipment that looks like cutting tools.

The dark grey van had its bonnet smashed in.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident caused a heavy traffic jam that persisted beyond 1.30pm.

The police were alerted to the accident along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road at 10.05am on Friday. The SCDF was also alerted to the accident about five minutes later.

An emergency medical team from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was activated to provide medical assistance at the scene, said SCDF.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, a man was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car.

An SCDF paramedic then stabilised the man's injuries, while rescuers freed the man's legs from under the dashboard, using hydraulic rescue equipment to cut and remove the roof of the car in the process.

However, the man died after he was taken by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Large tree falls on car along PIE, trapping passenger

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.