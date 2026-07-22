Man, 30, dies after accident involving lorry at Changi Village

A 30-year-old man has died after an accident involving a lorry in Changi Village on Monday (July 20) night.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Telok Paku Road and Changi Village Road at about 10.55pm.

A 30-year-old male pedestrian was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 37-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations. The police said that investigations are ongoing.

A video of the aftermath of the accident showed police vehicles at the scene, with at least two lorries parked at the side of the road.

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries and deaths in Singapore increased by 4.3 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

In its mid-year traffic report, the police said that 4,860 people were injured and 79 people were killed in road accidents between January and June 2025.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com