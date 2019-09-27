Man dies after falling off e-scooter in Tanah Merah Coast Road

The man had serious spine injuries and had many fractures after he fell of his personal mobility device in Tanah Merah Coast Road.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man died in hospital on Tuesday morning (Sept 24) after he fell off his e-scooter in Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he lost control of his e-scooter, police said on Friday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at 3.45am on Tuesday, and that a man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6.20am, which was when the police were alerted.

The man had serious spine injuries and had many fractures after he fell off his personal mobility device (PMD), his former colleague told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

There were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths in 2017 and 2018, with 196 of them resulting in injuries.

Of these, there was one death – a PMD rider who skidded and died from his injuries.

There were 32 cases which involved major injuries, such as concussions or fractures.

On Wednesday, Madam Ong Bee, a 65-year-old logistics assistant packer, died after she was seriously injured in an accident involving her bicycle and an e-scooter in Bedok last Saturday. She had been in a coma at Changi General Hospital’s surgical intensive care unit.

The Land Transport Authority later said on Thursday that the e-scooter involved exceeded the prescribed weight and width limit for use on public paths under the Active Mobility Act.

The accident has prompted public calls to better regulate PMD riders. A five-month-old petition on Change.org calling for a ban on PMDs and e-bikes has been submitted to the authorities, after a sharp rise in the number of signatures following Madam Ong’s accident.

On Tuesday morning, the online petition had about 9,000 signatures, but the number grew to more than 50,000 by 5pm on Friday.

On Friday, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel issued a set of recommendations to the Government to better regulate the riding of PMDs.

These measures include a minimum age of 16 for PMD riders and a theory test that riders have to pass before they are allowed on public paths.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, in a Facebook post, said the Ministry of Transport will study these recommendations and provide its response in due course.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Madam Ong Bee Eng’s family, as they mourn the loss of a beloved member of the family....

Posted by Lam Pin Min（蓝彬明） on Thursday, 26 September 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents Accidents - Traffic Personal mobility devices

TRENDING

10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend

LIFESTYLE

TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore&#039;s Northeast region
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore's Northeast region
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

SERVICES